Malema insists there are no funders to declare as EFF enjoys celebration in Thembisa

EFF leader Julius Malema has moved to defend the party’s repeated refusal to declare its financial donors in terms of the Political Funding Act amid growing questions around its financial sources.



On Saturday, Malema was at Winnie Mandela Park, Thembisa, on the East Rand, where the EFF held its Siyabonga rally to thank its supporters for backing it in the November 1 local elections...