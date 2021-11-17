Battle for Venda throne far from over
Royal council seeks to appoint regent after Toni's removal by court
As the battle for the kingship of Vhavenda nation sets to return to court, the senior family members are still caught in discussions on who should become a regent.
According to insiders within the royal council and family, the meeting, which started on Sunday, is deliberating the outcome of the Constitutional Court, reconfiguration of the royal council and election of a regent...
