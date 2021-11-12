How Stellies turned fortunes around

Stellenbosch nearly went to the playoffs after ending their 2020-21 DStv Premiership season poorly in their final two games.

However, the team from the Winelands are a completely different side in the new PSL season, and they emerged as the surprise package in the title race.

Alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, they are the only unbeaten team in the Premiership.

Stellies battled to score goals and lost players Leletu Skelem and Phatutshedzo Nange to Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

But the addition of Judas Moseamedi, Wassem Isaacs and Solomon Letsoenyo beefed up their squad.

Stellies made an impressive start to their league campaign and are in second place with 20 points from 10 matches.

Last season they ended their campaign with 29 points from 30 matches, two points above the playoff position.

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens has played a vital role in the absence of injured first-choice goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.

Stephens, 30, kept four clean sheets in six matches since he stepped in to fill the void.

The defence has been watertight, thanks in large part to the partnership between Sibusiso Mthethwa and Alan Robertson.

Augustine Digma, Ibraheem Jabaar, Nathan Sinkala and Deano van Rooyen have worked hard in midfield, winning key battles.

Ashley du Preez and Moseamedi, the new signing from Maritzburg, formed an excellent partnership up front.

Coach Steve Barker said the hard work they put in behind the scenes was starting to pay off and that he saw their impressive start coming.

“The credit should go to the players for their hard work and commitment to the team. We had a long refection after last season, during preseason. We then realised that we needed to improve in certain areas. Our biggest problem last season was conceding too many goals.

“We gave away a lot of soft goals and struggled to score goals. We played well but failed to kill off games. The difference is that we came into the new season with a better mentality. We believe in ourselves more. The main change is eliminating the things that we did not do well. We are reaping the reward of our hard work.”