‘Rapid response unit’ to be set up by military to deal with public violence

The department of defence will set up a rapid response unit to deal with the levels of public violence seen during the July looting and rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This was revealed in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement tabled in parliament on Thursday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

“Earlier this year, public violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng illustrated the need for improved capacity in this function [peace and security],” read the document.

Both the SAPS and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) received additional funding through the Second Special Appropriation Bill to provide for unforeseen costs resulting from the unrest.

The MTBPS document further states that over the next few years, the department of defence will reprioritise funds to set up a rapid response unit. It will also implement reforms to manage long-standing pressure on compensation that is resulting in irregular spending.