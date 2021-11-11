Two students bank on crowdfunding to settle varsity debt

Motswagole and Jeffrey Mosese's plight led the university's student representative council to start the crowdfunding initiative last month

Boingotlo Motswagole had to plait people’s hair at a cost of R150 and rely on a small stipend from her sister to buy toiletries as she had no funding for the first three years of her studies.



The 25-year-old from Dithakong in Kuruman, Northern Cape, is one of two students from the Sol Plaatje University (SPU) whose financial struggles with studies have sparked a crowdfunding initiative to settle historical debt...