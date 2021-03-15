South Africa

IN PICS | Braamfontein streets on fire as students' fight heats up

By TimesLIVE - 15 March 2021 - 14:48
A student fires a sling shot at police, who used a water cannon to disperse protesting students in Braamfontein.
Image: Alaister Russell

Students took to the streets of Johannesburg on Monday to continue their protests about fees.

The police used a water cannon to disperse students who started fires on the street in Braamfontein. The students responded by hurling stones at the police.

The SA Congress of Students (Sascoc) has called for a countrywide shutdown of 26 universities this week.

The students are demanding that universities should not exclude students who owe historic debt from registering for the 2021 academic year.

Protesting students burn rubbish in the middle of a street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
Businesses in the Braamfontein CBD were forced to close as the fight for the clearance of historical debt for students gathers momentum.
Image: Alaister Russell
Students close down the streets of Braamfontein as they fight for the clearance of historical debt for students, among other demands.
Image: Alaister Russell
Students run for cover as the police use a water cannon to disperse the protesters in Braamfontein.
Image: Alaister Russell
Students and a reporter duck as police use water cannons to disperse the protesting crowd in Braamfontein.
Image: Alaister Russell
Police gear up for action as a crowd of protesting students take to the streets in Braamfontein.
Image: Alaister Russell

