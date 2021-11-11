Mom of three children, the youngest just 5, perished in Pretoria house fire

A family is reeling at the death of a 41-year-old mother of three children, who was among the five people killed in a house fire in Pretoria in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Kwena Pheme worked for the family as a domestic worker, caring for their children for four years, her relatives said on Thursday.

She leaves behind three children: boys aged 15 and 21 and a five-year-old girl, who are in Polokwane, Limpopo.

“I am shattered, we were not expecting her death. We don’t even know what happened,” said her sister Matlou Pheme.

She said she was contacted first by an acquaintance of her sister's and then by a social worker, who asked her to come to a hospital in Pretoria. “When I asked then what happened, they told me it was a fire,” — but they could not provide any details or share how the fire had started, she said.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that five Pretoria West family members died, while a mother and child managed to escape with minor injuries.