South Africa

Five family members die in house fire

10 November 2021 - 09:07
Two family members, a 45-year old mother and a 3-year old boy, escaped with minor injuries.
Two family members, a 45-year old mother and a 3-year old boy, escaped with minor injuries.
Image: Supplied

Five Pretoria West family members perished while a mother and child managed to escape with minor injuries after a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the five deceased included a 6-year-old boy, three men aged 18, 22 and 24, and a 46-year-old woman.

A mother, aged 45, and a 3-year-old boy escaped the blaze.

Mabaso said the city’s emergency services team received a call at about 1.30am.

“The first firefighting unit to arrive on the scene found the house fully engulfed by fire, with parts of the roof having collapsed.”

They were informed by bystanders that people were trapped inside the house, he said.

The five dead included four males aged 6, 8, 22 and 24 years and a female aged 46 years.
The five dead included four males aged 6, 8, 22 and 24 years and a female aged 46 years.
Image: Supplied

Mabaso said the information was confirmed by the woman who escaped the blaze with a minor scratch on her forehead and smoke inhalation.

“She and the child were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Pretoria West Hospital for further observation,” he said.

Two bodies were discovered shortly after by firefighters and the remaining bodies were recovered  during damping/cooling down operations and after the fire was extinguished, he said.

Mabaso said the cause of the blaze is being investigated by fire safety officers and law enforcement agencies.

TimesLIVE

Brave man faces house fire to save baby, sustains severe burns

Paarl resident Werner Arendse rushed through the flames to save a baby trapped in the house, risking his life and sustaining severe burns.
News
2 days ago

Man arrested for arson and murder after five die in Phoenix fire

A man was arrested after five people, including three children, died in a fire in Phoenix, Durban, in the early hours of on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Two dead, evacuations under way as Durban south fire is 'contained'

A second body has been found and almost six hours of fire fighting efforts have finally brought a massive blaze in Jacobs, south of Durban, under ...
News
1 week ago

Rescuer, boy die in house fire in Eastern Cape

A man who ran into a burning house to try to rescue a three-year-old boy died along with the child when they were trapped in the inferno.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout