South Africa

At least four taxis torched in Joburg CBD

16 October 2021 - 10:54
Some of the taxis torched in the Johannesburg CBD on October 16 2021.
Some of the taxis torched in the Johannesburg CBD on October 16 2021.
Image: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Several taxis were set on fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday in an incident believed to be related to conflict in the industry. 

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that several taxis were torched at the intersection of Von Weillig and Commissioner streets. 

“At this moment we can't confirm the total number of taxis that were burned or any injuries, if there are any,” he said. 

A Twitter post by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee showed at least four taxis burning simultaneously. 

Fihla said JMPD officers were at the scene. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Shops and more than 10 taxis torched in Gqeberha

Gunshots were fired and shops and minibus taxis set alight, causing pandemonium on Durban Road in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Cele 'concerned' about high calibre weapons seen in Gqeberha violence

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele has expressed concern about people seen carrying high calibre weapons during the violence that took place in Gqeberha ...
News
1 day ago

July riots have made already hard lives so much harder

The lives of thousands of workers in KwaZulu-Natal who were already barely surviving have been upended, either by losing their jobs or having to ...
News
1 month ago

Community pitches in to clean up Umlazi mall hit by looting

Scores of Durban residents volunteered to clean up malls and businesses after damage caused by the unrest and protests in the province.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling