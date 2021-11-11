Web of cellphone communication explored in case of slain intelligence cop

Data analysis by the Hawks showed there was cellphone communication among most of the accused in the case of murdered retired intelligence officer Hendrick Thekiso Mogoerane.

Digital forensic investigator and analyst Elphus Mushwana shed light on this when he finished his three-day testimony on Thursday at the high court in Johannesburg.

Mushwana presented his conclusions after analysing cellphone information obtained from Mogoerane’s wife Cordelia Mogoerane, his son Thabiso Mogoeane and the other co-accused.

The strangled body of Mogoerane, 61, was discovered on the back seat of his Hyundai Accent, which was found abandoned next to the P91 road in Kempton Park in the early hours of January 17, 2018.

The two and Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, Ntombizodwa Dlamini, 73, each face a charge of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other accused, Musa Morris Mayisela and Bongiwe Lukhele, have since died. Another accused, Thokozani Zondo, who escaped after being released on bail, is being sought by the police.

In his conclusion on Thursday, Mushwana said a mystery cellphone number transmitted calls from December 2017 in Bedfordview, Cresslawn, then Isando, Kempton Park, and Birchleigh North.