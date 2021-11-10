South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 305 cases, 48 deaths in the past 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 10 November 2021 - 19:18
According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa region

There were only 305 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

There were also 48 newly recorded coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the same period. According to the NICD, this means that there have been 2,924,622 infections and 89,435 fatalities recorded countrywide since the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA in March 2020.

Of the new cases, only Gauteng (93) and the Western Cape (51) passed the 50 mark. KZN was the other province to record more than 30 cases, with 42 confirmed in the past day.

There were also 33 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 3,723.

