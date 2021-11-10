Africa

Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang to be extradited to US

10 November 2021 - 18:49
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang will be extradited to the US.
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang will be extradited to the US.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

The Gauteng high court on Wednesday ruled that Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang, who has been in jail in SA since 2018, be extradited to the US.

Justice and correctional services ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed the ruling, saying the department will study the judgment.

“The ministry will study the written judgment as soon as it is made available and communicate a way forward in due course,” he said.

Chang has been in prison since December 2018 after being arrested in SA at the request of the US, which charged him for his alleged involvement in fraudulent loans worth billions to Mozambican state firms.

Chang was intercepted and arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was bound for Dubai.

Both the US and Mozambique applied for Chang’s extradition in early 2019.

After initially deciding to extradite Chang to Mozambique in May 2019, SA suspended its decision the next month.

TimesLIVE

Mozambique files charges against ex-fin min over $2 billion debt

Mozambique filed provisional embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of office charges on Monday against former finance minister Manuel Chang over ...
News
1 year ago

'Lamola should have final say on extradition of ex-Mozambique finance minister'

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday revoked a previous decision to extradite to Mozambique its former finance minister Manuel Chang, ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout