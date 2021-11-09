South Africa

SA records 245 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 09 November 2021 - 21:20
There were 245 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

Gauteng was the only province to record more than 50 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, latest figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed.

There were 245 new infections countrywide, of which 85 were in Gauteng. There were three provinces with more than 30 infections — the Western Cape (38), KwaZulu-Natal (37) and the Free State (34).

The new cases mean that there have been 2,924,317 infections recorded in SA to date.

The NICD also reported that there were, according to health department data, 35 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. This means that there have been 89,387 total confirmed fatalities linked to the coronavirus.

There were also 34 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 3,735.

TimesLIVE

