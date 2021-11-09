'You will be prosecuted': KZN premier Sihle Zikalala's stern warning to fake vaccine certificate operators
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning against the use of fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
Zikalala, who was addressing media on Monday, said his department had received a number of reports about fake vaccination certificates being sold.
He warned that those caught would be prosecuted.
“We have received unconfirmed reports indicating that some people are selling vaccination certificates. Naturally, we find this extremely concerning, as it defeats the purpose behind the vaccination process,” said Zikalala
“We want to warn those individuals who are even thinking of engaging in this kind of behaviour, which is grossly irresponsible and also criminal, that such actions are unlawful and will be prosecuted.
“We urge anyone with evidence of the sale of Covid-19 vaccination certificates to contact law enforcement authorities, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal department of health. We assure them that this information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”
Zikalala also said the provincial government was offering a R100 grocery voucher to people over the age of 60 who have the Covid-19 vaccination.
He said the voucher was to encourage more elderly citizens to get vaccinated as the numbers remain low.
“As part of the national strategy, there is a R100 grocery voucher for over-60s on vaccination and Vooma weekend to enhance vaccination on weekends, including this coming weekend,” said Zikalala.
“However, we must hasten to add that even the best strategy is only as good as the support that it gets from all the people who need to get vaccinated.”
Zikalala urged residents to get vaccinated, to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and hospitalisation over the festive season.
“The choice to get vaccinated today and to recruit others to do the same will mean we have a happier and safer festive season. It will mean we are spared the pain and anguish of losing loved ones on a large scale, like we saw during the December holidays last year,” he said.
