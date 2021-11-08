116 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths recorded in 24 hours: NICD
It was another day of low Covid-19 infections, with just 116 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that only three provinces recorded double-figure increases — Gauteng with 38 cases, KwaZulu-Natal with 23 and the Western Cape with 15.
The NICD also reported that there were 20 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. This means that there have been 2,924,072 cases and 89,352 deaths to date.
There were also 16 new hospital admissions, meaning that 3,740 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE