South Africa

116 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths recorded in 24 hours: NICD

By Staff Reporter - 08 November 2021 - 22:17
There were 116 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said.
There were 116 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said.
Image: 123rf/flyalone

It was another day of low Covid-19 infections, with just 116 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that only three provinces recorded double-figure increases — Gauteng with 38 cases, KwaZulu-Natal with 23 and the Western Cape with 15.

The NICD also reported that there were 20 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. This means that there have been 2,924,072 cases and 89,352 deaths to date.

There were also 16 new hospital admissions, meaning that 3,740 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

Does the vaccine have an effect on growth or puberty?

General medical practitioner Dr Sheri Fanaroff said there is no biological reason nor proof the Covid-19 vaccine can interfere with the progression ...
News
2 weeks ago

Here’s how many children have received the Pfizer jab so far

The Covid-19 vaccination rollout for children under 18 is gaining momentum since it launched on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Covid-19 jabs safe in early pregnancy, Norwegian data shows

Covid-19 vaccinations do not increase the risk of first-trimester miscarriages in pregnant women new research shows.
News
2 weeks ago

Rhodes University set to enforce mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

Rhodes University’s council this week approved a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule for the resumption of face-to-face university activities next ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout