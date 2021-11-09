LISTEN | 'I won't resign of my own accord': Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter digs in

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Tuesday that he was not going to be stepping down, despite growing criticism of ongoing load-shedding across SA.

The Black Business Council and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have been among the most vocal critics calling for De Ruyter to resign.

But speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, De Ruyter said there had been no conversations between himself and the parastatal's board regarding him leaving.

“I do not intend to resign of my own accord.

Listen to what he had to say: