MEC Masemola graduates with a PhD in administration

Hard work and dedication has paid off for Limpopo MEC for public works, roads and infrastructureDickson Masemola as he recently graduated with PhD in administration at the University of Limpopo.

The 53-year-old was one of the 93 students who received their PhDs during a virtual spring graduation ceremony which took place on Friday morning.

Masemola said his thesis was on the state of municipalities and the topic was "The impact of leadership on socio-economic development of municipalities".

“The thesis was inspired by the state of municipalities in the province [and country] that is very worrying, given the reports of the auditor-general and some of the reports of deficiencies that are public knowledge. Leadership is essentially a key ingredient for the success of every organisation, entity, establishment and governments, hence my thesis focused on leadership. I also wanted to become an expert and one of the key academic professionals in this area of public administration,” he said.

Masemola said many municipalities are experiencing leadership challenges (administratively and politically) and that inspired him to research of the role of leadership and its impact on the success of institutions.

“This journey has not been easy for me as time was a major challenge, but I had to plan properly. There were also issues with the arrangement of interviews for data collection given the commitments of the interviewees but I had to fit into their plans,” he said.

Masemola said he slept very late most of the times as he would spend time studying everyday before going to bed.

“At times I would come back at home very late from work commitments. I spent less time with my family and also had less of leisure and related activities,” he said.

The MEC said education is very important because without it prospects of success are limited.

“Education empowers one to become competitive both nationally and internationally and at this time of fourth industrial revolution it becomes even extremely important,” he said.

Masemola said it has been his firm undertaking over some time that research and development are key areas to pursue.

“Again, there is a perception [incorrect of course] that as politicians we are not interested in education, furthering studies and professionalism, and that's a matter one wanted to set the record clear on and demonstrate the actual reality,” he said.