Wits University energy innovation may alleviate load-shedding woes

Load-shedding can be a nightmare for anyone connected to the country’s electricity grid, and for many South Africans solar power is not really an option given its high price tag. But a new solar-power innovation by Wits University promises to bridge this gap and offer South Africans energy freedom without breaking the bank.

The Smart Mini-Grid, which has been developed by the university’s start-up company PeCo Power, will not only provide essential power to homes that don’t have access to electricity, but will also be a source of additional energy for those needing it in their homes.

This week the university unveiled the power device, which comes in different bundles. The entry-level package PeCo Lite 50 can yield up to 190Wh (watt-hour) of solar energy and store up to 140Wh — enough to sustain a household at night — while another bundle, PeCo Lite 80, can yield up to 460Wh of solar energy a day. The starter bundle comes equipped with a wiring kit that contains three bright lights and a wall-mounted 12V DC voltage outlet.

“We don’t want to box customers into using bespoke appliances with their smart mini-grid. We believe in energy freedom and so we provide the customer with their own 12V DC outlet,” said Raees Dangor, business development manager at PeCo Power and a PhD candidate at Wits. “This gives the customer the freedom to choose what 12V DC appliances they want to connect to their smart mini-grid.” Dangor said the mini power grid had successfully powered lights, televisions, charged radios, cellphones and other USB appliances.