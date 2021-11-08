KZN teacher stabbed to death in house robbery
A KwaZulu-Natal south coast teacher was killed in her home during a robbery on Sunday.
KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza described as “barbaric and cruel” the murder of a primary school teacher in Nyangwini village, ward 11 of Umzumbe local municipality.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Hibberdene police were investigating a case of house robbery and murder.
“It is alleged that on Sunday about 1am the deceased, aged 53, was found lying in the passage in her house at Nyangwini location with a stab wound in the forehead. Two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a bakkie, had been stolen.
“Two suspects were taken in for questioning but nothing linked them to the crime scene. The investigation continues.”
Khoza expressed “shock and sadness” at the killing.
“This is too barbaric. It is cruel and insensitive. We have seen a number of women murder cases in the area of Umzumbe, but not a single person has been arrested. We are very concerned about the snail's pace in resolving such cases. It cannot be business as usual while women are terrorised by criminals in Umzumbe,” she said.
Khoza said despite interventions to protect women from abuse and murders, it was concerning to note the latest incident.
“We offer our deepest condolences. We have sent our team of social workers to meet the family. This team is assigned to comfort them and provide psychological support during this difficult period.
“We want to encourage society to respect human life and report the abuse of women before their lives are taken by heartless criminals. We wonder how these criminals sleep after killing a defenceless woman like this.”
Khoza said she would be approaching police minister Bheki Cele and KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni to get status reports on women and children murder cases in the province.
TimesLIVE
