Toy gun found next to suspect killed in shoot-out with police

07 November 2021 - 09:00
Gauteng police arrested a suspect following a shoot-out on Thursday while another man succumbed to gunshot wounds.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

A Gauteng man is due in court soon following his arrest after a shoot-out with police this week.

During the shoot-out, another man was shot dead, after which a toy gun was found nearby.    

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the incident happened in the Soshanguve neighbourhood of Loate on Thursday.

Police responded to an anonymous tip-off about an “unknown number of people in a suspicious Toyota Quantum” in the area.

“The vehicle was identified, and upon the police’s arrival at the scene the suspects attempted to flee on foot in different directions while shooting at the members,” said Makhubele.

“The police returned fire, one suspect was arrested, and the second suspect was found with a bullet wound on his upper body. He was certified dead on the scene with a toy gun [found] next to his body.

"Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and an inquest. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.”

