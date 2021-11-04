South Africa

LISTEN | Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

By HeraldLIVE - 04 November 2021 - 12:06
Helen Zille has opened an assault case after she was dragged out of a voting station in Bethelsdorp
Helen Zille has opened an assault case after she was dragged out of a voting station in Bethelsdorp
A video of DA federal council chair Helen Zille being hauled out of a Bethelsdorp voting station by a police officer went viral on Monday, as millions of South Africans were casting their votes.

The ANC accused her of canvassing for votes, saying she was “treated like the criminal she is”, but Zille maintained she was merely greeting voters and encouraging them not to be deterred by the long queue.

Listen as Zille and the ANC’s Luyolo Nqakula speak on this incident in this week’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
