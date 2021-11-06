South Africa

Fraudster who tricked FNB out of millions gets 18-year jail sentence

06 November 2021 - 09:49
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for defrauding First National Bank
A Durban man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for defrauding First National Bank
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44 / file photo

A Durban man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for defrauding First National Bank of millions of rand.

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Nadeem Arshad, 39, on Friday after he was convicted of 26 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara said the offences occurred in March 2016.

"Arshad and his two co-conspirators were account holders at FNB," she said. "On the day of the offence, Arshad cashed several cheques issued by his co-conspirators.

"They were able to issue the cheques even though their accounts were either empty or closed, thus defrauding the bank.

"As soon as the monies cleared, Arshad moved the money into various other accounts. On the one day alone, they defrauded FNB of R11,470,000.

"Arshad was arrested after First National Bank found out what had happened. His two conspirators are yet to be caught, as one has fled the country while the other absconded during trial."

Kara said the state presented video footage of Arshad doing money transfers at various ATMs as well as the evidence of FNB employees.

"The Asset Forfeiture Unit, represented by state advocate Beverly Mothilall, was granted a section 18 order for R4,326,926, and the money was successfully recovered."

Kara said Arshad is appealing both his conviction and sentence.

TimesLIVE

Ex-FNB staffer charged over R400,000 theft from wealthy German’s account

A former FNB employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing R400,000 from a German national’s bank account.
News
1 month ago

These two banks generated the most customer complaints

FNB and Capitec saw the biggest spike in the number of clients it annoyed and upset last year, the Ombudsman for Banking Services' (OBS) case ...
News
5 months ago

R1.4bn assets, investments seized over Kusile fraud case

Several properties in five provinces, family trust funds and several bank accounts are some of the assets worth a combined R1.4bn that were seized by ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout