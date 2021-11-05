The day Foreman became the oldest boxing champ

Today, 27 years ago, then 45-year-old George “Big George” Foreman became the oldest heavyweight boxing champion in the history of the fists sport.

Foreman, who had been a champion before until his reign was cut short by Muhamad “The Greatest” Ali in their famous Rumble in the Jungle historic fight in 1974 in Zaire, now known as Congo – knocked out Michael “Double M” Moorer in the 10th round to capture both the WBA and IBF belts.

Foreman’s fight against the left-handed Moorer – who won those belts in 1994 when he defeated Evander "Real Deal” Holyfield – took place at the MGM Grand. Foreman wore the same red velour boxing shorts he wore against Ali in Congo.

Moorer, who was 19 years younger, had quick hands and was ahead on points for nine rounds. It was recorded that his 259 jabs rattled the old man and that in total Moorer threw 641 punches compared to Foreman’s 369 punches.

Foreman clocked Moorer hard on the chin with a straight right and the defending champion went down like a sack of potatoes. He lay there until he was counted out. That was Moorer’s first defeat after 35 straight wins with 30 stoppages. Foreman went on to rewrite the history of the heavyweight division.