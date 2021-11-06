Mechanic nailed for cheating cops by inflating vehicle parts prices

A Gauteng mechanic is awaiting sentencing after he was bust for swindling police out of more than R90,000.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Bongani Nkosi, 42, committed the fraud between 2017 and 2018.

The Katlehong mechanic created fictitious invoices bearing Ford dealership letterheads for repairs quotations.

“The matter was reported [to] the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Vaal Rand for further investigation," said Mulamu.

"Further investigation revealed that Nkosi inflated prices on invoices for the South African Police Service (SAPS) mechanical depot in Diepkloof, Soweto, for state vehicles repair parts.

“Nkosi overpriced the SAPS a collective amount of R94,255 for vehicle repair parts, and the money was deposited into his bank account for the stated period. In September 2019, police served Nkosi with [a] summons to appear in court, and he was released on a warning.”

On Thursday, Nkosi pleaded guilty to fraud. He will be sentenced on November 11.

