South Africa

Mechanic nailed for cheating cops by inflating vehicle parts prices

06 November 2021 - 09:34
A Gauteng mechanic has admitted taking police for a ride following a Hawks investigation.
A Gauteng mechanic has admitted taking police for a ride following a Hawks investigation.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A Gauteng mechanic is awaiting sentencing after he was bust for swindling police out of more than R90,000.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Bongani Nkosi, 42, committed the fraud between 2017 and 2018.

The Katlehong mechanic created fictitious invoices bearing Ford dealership letterheads for repairs quotations.

“The matter was reported [to] the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Vaal Rand for further investigation," said Mulamu.

"Further investigation revealed that Nkosi inflated prices on invoices for the South African Police Service (SAPS) mechanical depot in Diepkloof, Soweto, for state vehicles repair parts.

“Nkosi overpriced the SAPS a collective amount of R94,255 for vehicle repair parts, and the money was deposited into his bank account for the stated period. In September 2019, police served Nkosi with [a] summons to appear in court, and he was released on a warning.”

On Thursday, Nkosi pleaded guilty to fraud. He will be sentenced on November 11.

TimesLIVE

Durban consumers cry foul over food prices — but was it profiteering?

Chatsworth resident 'Priya' is among many Durbanites accusing their local grocery stores of profiteering from the chronic food shortages arising from ...
News
3 months ago

Consumer watchdog warns of R1m fines for price gouging during disaster

The NCC said it was unreasonable and unfair for suppliers of goods to take advantage of a disaster by inflating the prices of goods without any ...
News
3 months ago

Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019

It seems that being an MP is a gift that keeps on giving as parliament’s register of members’ interests is released
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout