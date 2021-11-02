South Africa

Stolen Ford Mustang recovered by Tshwane metro police

By TimesLIVE - 02 November 2021 - 09:19
The vehicle had been stolen from a night club.
Image: Arrive Alive

A black Ford Mustang with no registration plates driving from a nightclub at high speed near Centurion was seized after a chase by metro cops.

Tshwane Metro Police Department officers were patrolling the R511 when the motorist sped past. Arrive Alive said they gave chase after the driver failed to stop.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle in the bushes and fled on foot.

The officers searched the car and found a firearm with an erased serial number.

The vehicle was towed and it was later discovered that it had just been stolen at the nightclub.

The suspect has not been traced.

'Joyriding' Durban teen arrested after crashing father's BMW into taxi loaded with children

A 13-year-old Durban boy allegedly drove his father's BMW X3 into a taxi transporting children to school in KwaMashu on Thursday morning.
News
1 week ago

16-year-old speedster arrested after allegedly clocking 200km/h after curfew

A teenage driver who allegedly took his brother's new Golf 7 for a spin at 200km/h, with five teenage passengers on board, has been arrested in Cape ...
News
5 months ago

Woman and man spotted cruising in Merc stolen during Camps Bay robbery

They had a .38 Special revolver without a serial number and five rounds of ammunition when they were stopped by the police.
News
6 months ago

