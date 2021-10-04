South Africa

Gauteng cops arrest scores of drunk drivers

04 October 2021 - 11:47
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Police have warned they will continue enforcing level 1 lockdown restrictions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/stockfotocz

Gauteng police have arrested 960 suspects, including 85 alleged drunk drivers, while enforcing lockdown regulations at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko led operation O Kae Molao in Hammanskraal and Temba.

Masondo said more than 300 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from contravention of the Disaster Management Act to car hijacking, attempted murder, robbery, dealing in liquor without a licence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and malicious damage to property. 

In Ekurhuleni, police arrested 259 suspects for crimes such as theft, murder, possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of suspected stolen goods and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police on the West Rand and in Johannesburg arrested 240 suspects for crimes ranging from murder, to possession of drugs, contravention of the Disaster Management Act, fraud, possession of unlicensed firearms and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Masondo said more than 167 suspects were arrested in the Sedibeng district accused of crimes that included rape, murder, possession of suspected stolen goods, contempt of court, house breaking and theft.

All arrested suspects will appear before various magistrate's courts in Gauteng.

“Police are warning those who continue with the contravention of the Disaster Management Act, that the law will deal with them decisively. Police in Gauteng will continue to enforce the level one lockdown regulations, while balancing it with crime combating,” added Masondo.

