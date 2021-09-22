DA staff members hijacked at gunpoint in KZN, car stripped of parts

DA members in KwaZulu-Natal were hijacked and had their vehicle stolen and stripped of parts on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of hijacking was opened for investigation in Richmond.

Francois Rodgers, DA KZN leader, said the party was shocked and saddened by the attack and destruction of its DA-branded sound vehicle.

“This took place last night outside Richmond, where armed gunmen held staff members hostage and hijacked the vehicle. They proceeded with the vehicle and staff members under hostage into a deserted area where they threatened to burn the vehicle and the DA staff members, who were forced to lie face down on the ground.

“This incident was extremely traumatic,” he said.