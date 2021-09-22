South Africa

DA staff members hijacked at gunpoint in KZN, car stripped of parts

22 September 2021 - 06:26
DA members were attacked in KZN on Monday.
Image: Esa Alexander

DA members in KwaZulu-Natal were hijacked and had their vehicle stolen and stripped of parts on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of hijacking was opened for investigation in Richmond.

Francois Rodgers, DA KZN leader, said the party was shocked and saddened by the attack and destruction of its DA-branded sound vehicle.  

“This took place last night outside Richmond, where armed gunmen held staff members hostage and hijacked the vehicle. They proceeded with the vehicle and staff members under hostage into a deserted area where they threatened to burn the vehicle and the DA staff members, who were forced to lie face down on the ground.

“This incident was extremely traumatic,” he said.

Rodgers said the incident came a week after an attack on another staff member in Durban.

“These criminals then proceeded to loot the vehicle and set it alight. Thankfully they allowed the staff members to flee the scene with no injury or loss of life.

“It cannot be that in a democratic society during elections that any political party becomes the target of attack. KwaZulu-Natal has a poor history of political intolerance and the DA calls on all political role players to ensure that the election on November 1 is free and fair and without any intimidation.” he said.

TimesLIVE

