Electoral officer arrested for pointing a gun

An electoral presiding officer in Mpumalanga was relieved of his duties on Monday, while another was arrested for pointing a firearm.

Electoral Commission of SA provincial commissioner Knox Simelane told Sowetan on Tuesday that a presiding officer was arrested for pointing a firearm in White River, an incident which happened outside of his work, while the other was relieved of his duties for appearing drunk at Maminza Primary School voting station in Jerusalem, outside Hazyview.

“One presiding officer had to be relieved of his duties and replaced by a deputy presiding officer. Another officer had to be also replaced after he was arrested on what we were told is pointing of a firearm,” said Simelane.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala confirmed that the man was arrested at the voting station for a crime he allegedly committed before election day.