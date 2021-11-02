South Africa

Electoral officer arrested for pointing a gun

02 November 2021 - 13:53
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Second Mpumalanga officer relieved of duty for being drunk.
Second Mpumalanga officer relieved of duty for being drunk.
Image: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd

 

An electoral presiding officer in Mpumalanga was relieved of his duties on Monday, while another was arrested for pointing a firearm.

Electoral Commission of SA provincial commissioner Knox Simelane told Sowetan on Tuesday that a presiding officer was arrested for pointing a firearm in White River, an incident which happened outside of his work, while the other was relieved of his duties for appearing drunk at Maminza Primary School voting station in Jerusalem, outside Hazyview. 

“One presiding officer had to be relieved of his duties and replaced by a deputy presiding officer. Another officer had to be also replaced after he was arrested on what we were told is pointing of a firearm,” said Simelane.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala confirmed that the man was arrested at the voting station for a crime he allegedly committed before election day. 

eThekwini presiding officer arrested over ballot fraud

A presiding officer in the eThekwini metro has been arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box, the Electoral Commission of ...
News
1 day ago

KZN communities dig trenches, lock gates and vandalise a station to stop elections

Road closures, locked gates, trenches and a voting station break-in were some of the incidents that hampered the electoral process in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...