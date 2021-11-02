Scores of voting hopefuls left out in the cold

Clara Ngangezwa, 43, said she was told to go vote in Limpopo

Hundreds of first-time voters were left disappointed on Monday when they were turned away at polling stations because their names were not on the voters roll.



“I'm so disappointed in the IEC [Electoral Commission of SA] and now I won't be able to vote for change that I want in my area because the IEC failed to do its job,” said Nelson Masoga, 32, from Skierlik...