Fire at Denel munitions site lights up the night-time sky

A fire broke out at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition warehouse near Somerset West in the Western Cape on Sunday night.

Residents reported a bright orange sky from the late-night blaze.

Mark Baatjies, chairperson of the Greater Macassar civic association, said there were no injuries.

“It was at about 11pm. We left this morning at about 3am and it was confirmed there are no injuries,” he told TimesLIVE.

Baatjies said the extent of the damage was not yet known.

Macassar ward councillor Rhoda Ann Bazier said: “At about 11pm we rushed to the plant because we heard an explosion had taken place. When we got there all emergency services were on site.”