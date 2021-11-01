South Africa

Fire at Denel munitions site lights up the night-time sky

01 November 2021 - 08:37
A fire broke out at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition warehouse near Somerset West in the Western Cape on Sunday night.

Residents reported a bright orange sky from the late-night blaze.

Mark Baatjies, chairperson of the Greater Macassar civic association, said there were no injuries.

“It was at about 11pm. We left this morning at about 3am and it was confirmed there are no injuries,” he told TimesLIVE.

Baatjies said the extent of the damage was not yet known.

Macassar ward councillor Rhoda Ann Bazier said: “At about 11pm we rushed to the plant because we heard an explosion had taken place. When we got there all emergency services were on site.”

Still sitting in front of the Rheinmetall/Denel munitions site in Macassar @ 2h37

Posted by Rhoda Bazier on Sunday, October 31, 2021

TimesLIVE

