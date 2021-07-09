Apprentices at Denel restless over their certificates, stipends
About 100 apprentices with Denel Technical Academy are in limbo after the institution allegedly failed to have them undergo trade tests that would enable them to be employed.
The apprentices who seek to ply their trade as craft mechanics, electricians, fitters and turners, and welders were enrolled into a three-year apprenticeship with the institution in 2018...
