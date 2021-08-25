Denel owes R636m in unpaid salaries, parliament told

Arms manufacturer Denel owes its staff R636m in salaries, and a further R900m is owed to suppliers.

On top of this, its available cash is insufficient to meet operational requirements, including the payment of salaries and suppliers.

The embattled company which has been struggling to pay full salaries for more than a year told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts [Scopa] that it was pinning its hopes on a turnaround plan and is requesting financial support from the state to keep it afloat.

“We hope for a recap because the hole is quite big and the revenues of Denel in the immediate future will not be able to carry us through,” Denel chairperson Gloria Serobe said in parliament on Tuesday.

Interim CEO William Hlakoane told MPs Denel’s balance sheet shows the company is technically insolvent running below budget at around a R360m deficit.

MPs were shocked to hear the company does not have tax clearance status due to non-payments of PAYE and VAT.

Hlakoane said the SA Revenue Service [Sars] indicated on Monday it was willing to give Denel tax clearance as long as its PAYE and VAT payments were up to date by the end of August.

MPs also heard the latest cash flow projections for the 2021/22 financial year indicate a negative R600m if no mitigation action is taken.

Among the reasons for this was that the company was unable to trade efficiently since last year when the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA.