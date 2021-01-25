Struggle hero a true 'Mother of the Nation'

Persistance of poverty betrays memory of Mam'Dube

Today, January 25 2021, marks 104 years since the departure from the land of the living of Ms Nokutelela Dube (neé Mdima).



She lies buried and forgotten at Brixton Cemetry, her adopted sprawling and Africa’s home of migrants – City of Johannesburg – built on the carcass of black African cheap labour. Her resting place, an unmarked grave for decades, had no headstone – just a reference number, CK9753 – the CK standing for "Christian K****r" (a racist term for a black person, widely used at the time). ..