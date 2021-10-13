Man 'confesses' to killing two cousins

Accused hunted for kids with albinism

One of the four men accused of the murder of the Shabane cousins from Hlalanikahle township in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, has admitted to killing the 15-year-old child and his 15-month-old cousin who he then threw into a river in 2018.



Knowledge Wenzi Mhlanga took the stand for the first time in the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in the Middelburg magistrate's court yesterday and told the court that he had first denied the chronicles of the gruesome events that led to the death of Gabisile Shabane, who was living with albinism, and his cousin, but later admitted to murdering the pair in order to stop interrogation by the police...