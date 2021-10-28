Family finds closure as teen, toddler killers found guilty

The mother said she hoped the verdict will teach all traditional healers and all people who still believe in the myth of killing people living with albinism to get luck and enhance businesses by harvesting their body parts

“It has been a long and torturous three years [as we were] waiting for the truth to come out. We finally have closure because although my son's killers denied and fought to run away from conviction, the state found them guilty on eight counts.”



These are the words of toddler Nkosikhona Ngwenya's mother Nompumelelo Ngwenya after three men accused of killing her son and her teenage niece, who was living with albinism, were found guilty of their murders...