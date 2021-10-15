Teen's ‘killers’ steamed with muthi

John Magutshwa has revealed how the accused in the murders of a teenage girl living with albinism and her 15-month-old cousin steamed using muthi before the killings.

Magutshwa was on the stand for the second day in the Mpumalanga high court sitting in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Thursday and said Thokozani Msibi, Themba Thubane, Knowledge Wenzi Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize steamed using muti weekly.

Gabisile Shabane, 13, and Nkosikhona Ngwenya were kidnapped from their home in Hlalanikahle township in Middelburg in January 2018.

“They steamed together at Msibi's farm weekly from December, which was before the killings in January. The search for the children took about a month before they located the children in Hlalanikahle.

“Msibi called them (other accused) in my presence and gave them muthi to steam to cleanse away the bad spirits and I was already part of it so I went with them everywhere but I was not there when they killed the children. I went to Eswatini for a week. When I returned, they had carried out their manhunt for albinos, kidnapped the children and done the killings,” he said.

Magutshwa said police had been looking for the children and this had caused the accused to panic.

He told the court that he was going to report them when they had completed their plan.

“It was shocking that I knew people who were capable of such but I also had to be careful because I feared they would kill me because already I knew and saw too much,” Magutshwa said.