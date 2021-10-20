Traditional healer accused of killing child with albinism denies it all

Despite body parts being found in his hut, Thokozani Msibi, the traditional healer and alleged mastermind in the killing of Gabisile Shabane, has denied any involvement in her gruesome slaying.

Numerous witnesses in the murder case have testified how Msibi had encouraged them to find a person living with albinism who they could sacrifice as part of “get rich quick” rituals.

But when Msibi took to the stand on Wednesday, he claimed all of them were lying.

Under cross-examination in the high court, sitting in Middelburg, Msibi said that when he was arrested in 2018 he had no idea what his alleged crimes were, and only learnt of the gruesome accusations against him when he went to court.