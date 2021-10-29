South Africa

KZN traffic officials jailed for fraud

29 October 2021 - 12:56
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Five KZN traffic officials have been sentenced to imprisonment for fraud after being found guilty of assisting learner drivers to pass their tests. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

The Durban specialised commercial crimes court sentenced five Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials from the uMngeni licensing office in Howick to imprisonment for their role in the commission of 503 counts of fraud.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said Dumisani Nkala, Lindiwe Xulu, Meshack Ndlovu, Nkosinathi Zondi and Dumisani Phungula helped many motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants pass their tests.

“While the officers invigilated the learner’s licence tests, they would use a hidden light-emitting device to discretely point out the correct answers to the applicants, thereby helping them to pass.”

Nkala, was convicted of 49 counts of fraud while Xulu was convicted of 158 counts of fraud.

Ndlovu was convicted of seven counts of fraud while Zondi and Phungula were convicted of 274 and 15 counts of fraud respectively.

“Nearly all the incidents took place in March 2017, with one taking place in January 2018 and two in July 2018.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the state led the evidence “of applicants who had already pleaded guilty and video footage showing the accused committing the offences.  

“Nkala was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition he is not convicted of fraud or theft during the period of suspension. He was sentenced to an additional three years of correctional supervision.”

Xulu and Zondi were each sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, while and Ndlovu and Phungula were sentenced to four years' imprisonment each.

TimesLIVE

