Police rot tops list in Corruption Watch report

Police corruption topped the list of complaints received from the public and private institutions in the first half of this year, according to Corruption Watch.

Corruption Watch released its analysis of corruption trends yesterday, which ranked police corruption at the top of reports, revealing the extent of corruption based on complaints it received.

According to the report, the most complaints it received were against the policing sector with 12% of complaints attributed to it, while 8% of complaints were attributed to procurement and maladministration in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including mismanagement of funds such as the temporary employment relief scheme intended to provide support.

“Police corruption continued to dominate, topping the reports at 12%. Since 2019, Corruption Watch reports have highlighted what appears to be an unabated corruption problem in the policing sector, worsened by the powers invested in the police while lockdown regulations are in force,” reads the report.

Corruption Watch stated that complaints ranged from extortion and abuse of authority by the police, school principals extorting sexual favours from temporary teachers to safeguard their jobs, and Covid-19 related graft, highlighting the collusion between the public and private sectors. These represent some of the key hotspots over this period.