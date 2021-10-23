South Africa

Credit card fraudster handed a seven-year jail term

23 October 2021 - 10:42
The Bellville specialised commercial crime court has sentenced credit card fraudster Alain Mukamba to seven years in jail. File photo
The Bellville specialised commercial crime court has sentenced credit card fraudster Alain Mukamba to seven years in jail. File photo
Image: 123rf/flynt

A fraudster who was bust for cloning credit cards and then skipped bail will spend the next seven years behind bars.

The Hawks bust Alain Mukamba, 37, for fraud in Cape Town in 2014. Investigators found cloned credit cards, credit card slips and point-of-sale devices in his possession when they searched his Parklands premises.  

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Mukamba’s accomplices turned state witnesses.

“Further investigation led to [the] arrests of [two] ladies who were used as runners who opened bank accounts of which Mukamba had control of and used to commit fraud,” said Hani.

“The two ladies made a plea agreement with the state. They were found guilty and  later testified against Makumba.”

Hani said Mukamba skipped bail. “In 2016, Makumba never returned to court and a warrant for his arrest was issued and was circulated.

“In 2019, he was arrested in Gauteng for fraud-related charges [and] the investigating officer ... secured the accused's transfer to Goodwood prison.”

The Bellville specialised commercial crime court convicted Makumba on Friday and handed him a seven-year jail term.

TimesLIVE

Fidentia fraudster J Arthur Brown a 'free man' out on parole

Disgraced Fidentia boss J Arthur Brown has been released on parole.
News
1 day ago

Fake document vehicle finance spree parks fraudster behind bars

Arthur Moyo used counterfeit bank statements, salary payslips and ID documents bearing his photo to scam banks out of R1.6m in vehicle finance.
News
1 month ago

Nightmare as ID thief rings up R93,000 debt at Woolworths

As a proof of identity, a green book or card does a terrible job of protecting us from impersonation fraud.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout