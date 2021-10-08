Former Northern Cape health HOD out on bail over R384m security tender

A former department of health official from the Northern Cape and two company directors have been released on bail for alleged tender corruption amounting to R384m.

The directors, Gert Renier van Rooyen, 62, and Claudius Gerald Peterson, 57, along with a business entity briefly appeared on Friday at the Kimberley magistrate's court facing charges of fraud and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.

They appeared with Steven Jonkers, 55, who faces a charge of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Jonkers was released on R50,000 bail. Van Rooyen and Peterson were released on R100,000 bail each. The case against the trio was postponed to November 10.