South Africa

Pilot dies as Lanseria-bound helicopter crashes in Eswatini

27 October 2021 - 06:26
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

A helicopter accident in the Mhlambanyatsi area of Eswatini has claimed the life of a pilot. The helicopter was on the way to Johannesburg.

The Eswatini Civil Aviation Authority (ESWACAA) has confirmed that the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The B206 helicopter was en route to Lanseria. At this stage, the cause of the accident is unknown pending a full-scale investigation.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” ESWACCA said.

Bird strike caused fatal helicopter crash in Umgeni river, CAA finds

Investigators probing a helicopter crash into the Umgeni River in Durban say a bird strike was to blame.
News
2 months ago

Crop-spraying pilot died in Eastern Cape orchard crash after clipping tree

A pilot who had spent more than 4,000 hours at the controls died after clipping the top of a tree on a citrus farm in the Eastern Cape.
News
3 months ago

