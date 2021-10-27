Pilot dies as Lanseria-bound helicopter crashes in Eswatini

A helicopter accident in the Mhlambanyatsi area of Eswatini has claimed the life of a pilot. The helicopter was on the way to Johannesburg.

The Eswatini Civil Aviation Authority (ESWACAA) has confirmed that the accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The B206 helicopter was en route to Lanseria. At this stage, the cause of the accident is unknown pending a full-scale investigation.

“Our prayers are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” ESWACCA said.

TimesLIVE