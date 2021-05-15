Civil Aviation Authority probing cause of fatal Vaal Dam helicopter crash

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is probing a helicopter accident that claimed two lives at the Vaal Dam on Friday.

Spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the aviation authority’s accident and incident investigations division had been notified of an “accident involving a Robinson-R44 [helicopter] that crashed in the Vaal dam at a place called Sunset Cove”.

“There were two occupants on board. Both occupants were fatally injured. The process of gathering more information that will assist in determining the cause of the accident has begun,” said Ledwaba.

On Saturday, Jake Manten, the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Vaal Dam station commander, spoke about his team’s role in the inquiry.

Manten said the NSRI duty crew were alerted to reports of a helicopter accident at the dam after 6pm on Friday.