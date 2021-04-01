SANParks chopper crashed because crucial lever ‘shot up’ as pilot lowered radio volume: report

The pilot who crashed a SANParks helicopter at Cape Town International Airport on January 2 momentarily took his hand off the collective lever to lower the volume of the radio.

The collective lever - which is responsible for up and down movements of the helicopter - suddenly shot up, causing the pilot to lose control.

This is according to a preliminary SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) report. The Sacaa said the report was compiled in the interests of aviation safety, and not to apportion blame or liability.

According to the authority's Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) findings, the AS350 B3 helicopter crashed while the pilot was on the ground at the airport waiting for take-off clearance. The incident occurred at 5am and was reported to the AIID 30 minutes later.

“The pilot said he completed the engine start-up checks with the engine on idle and the collective lever down and locked,” the report said.

The pilot then tested the hydraulics by moving the master hydraulic switch on the collective pitch lever to the “off” position, tested for movement and then moved the switch back to the “on” position.