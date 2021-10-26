South Africa

Covid-19: 331 cases, 53 deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 26 October 2021 - 22:11
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
Image: Lightbox

There were 331 new Covid-19 cases recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

There were 53 coronavirus deaths recorded in the same period.

This means that there have been 2,920,109 confirmed cases and 88,987 deaths recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (75), followed by Free State (53), the Western Cape (48) and KwaZulu-Natal (47).

The NICD also reported that there were 45 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 4,069 people being treated for Covid-19 across SA.

Covid-19: Just 146 cases and nine deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

None of the country's nine provinces recorded more than 50 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, the latest NICD statistics showed.
News
1 day ago

Aspen aims to sharply increase Covid-19 vaccine capacity

SA's Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3-billion doses a year by February 2024, up from a ...
News
1 day ago

