Covid-19: 331 cases, 53 deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

This means that there have been 2,920,109 confirmed cases and 88,987 deaths recorded across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (75), followed by Free State (53), the Western Cape (48) and KwaZulu-Natal (47).

The NICD also reported that there were 45 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are now 4,069 people being treated for Covid-19 across SA.

