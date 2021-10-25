Aspen aims to sharply increase Covid-19 vaccine capacity

SA's Aspen Pharmacare is aiming to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3-billion doses a year by February 2024, up from a current annual output of about 250-million doses, the company's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

Aspen is doing the final stages of manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine under a so-called “fill and finish” deal, but CEO Stephen Saad said in an interview that the companies were close to announcing a broader deal for Aspen to produce J&J's Covid-19 shot under licence.

“We have got an absolute commitment to 700-million doses till February 2023 ... within a year after that, we could get [to] 1.3-billion doses,” Saad said on the sidelines of the opening of Aspen's anaesthetic manufacturing facility in Gqeberha.

The company is currently delivering 250-million doses of the final packaged versions of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine on an annualised basis and would reach a capacity of 300-million doses per year by November or December, Saad said.