EC education officials who allegedly stole money for textbooks to stand trial in May

So, instead, the officials allegedly shifted 80% of the provincial textbook budget and channelled it into the procurement of the equipment, flouting procurement processes under the pretence that schools were adequately resourced with textbooks.

“Gwarube was in charge of this project and allegedly never obtained permission from the National Treasury for the budget to be shifted. It is alleged that Ngonzo was aware of the budget split but failed to rectify it,” said Ngcakani.

The department then held an exhibition at the Border Conference Centre in East London where exhibitors were asked to display catalogues containing supplementary resource material equipment to possibly supply schools with equipment in the future.

Siegesmund was one of the exhibitors and was required to pay an upfront exhibition fee to the conference centre, the same as all the other exhibitors.

“The total amount received as fees exceeded the costs charged by the BCC and the BCC allegedly approached Gwarube as they wanted to pay over the excess amount of R120,486 to the [department],” said Ngcakani.

However, Gwarube allegedly diverted the R120,486 received from the conference centre into an account to which belonged to Smith.

“Siegesmund was allegedly not registered as a supplier on the database of the department and had little to no experience or expertise in the supply of IT goods and services,” said Ngcakani.

Yet, Siegesmund was appointed as a supplier, an action that allegedly flouted the supply chain legal framework.

“It is alleged that Gwarube accepted gifts from Siegesmund. These were 26 laptop computers and a Samsung Galaxy mini S4,” said Ngcakani.

Ngcakani said during mid 2014 the department distributed a catalogue to schools in the province containing IT goods which were selected from the exhibition and schools were encouraged to identify their needs from the catalogue and to submit them to the department.

“After the suspension of Ngonzo on July 1 2014, Gwarube allegedly submitted a memorandum during August 2014 to Tywakadi, the then newly appointed acting HoD,” said Ngcakani.

“The purpose of the memorandum was to seek permission for the release and processing of purchase orders with a total value of just over R209m for the procurement of goods including the information technology goods identified by various schools in the catalogue,” she said.

“It is alleged that the memorandum did not conform to departmental standards in that the normal supporting documentation proving that a regular and lawful procurement process was followed, was not attached,” she said.

She said Tywakadi allegedly signed the memorandum despite these shortcomings.

Ngcakani said Siegesmund supplied the department with R59m worth of IT equipment and Fourie allegedly signed off the request under the pretence that it was for school textbooks.

“This was allegedly done to gain access to the text book budget,” she said.

