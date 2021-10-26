EC education officials who allegedly stole money for textbooks to stand trial in May

Four Eastern Cape education department officials will finally get their day in court after they allegedly stole R59m meant for schoolbooks in a corruption case dating back to 2014.

Department deputy director-general Raymond Tywakadi, deputy director for the department’s IT support services, Tyronne Fourie, former chief education specialist in the Learner Teacher Support Material Unit (LTSM), Noxolo Valencia Gwarube, and former department superintendent general and head of department, Mthunywa Lawrence Ngonzo, are expected to stand trial next year from May 23 to 27, the Eastern Cape magistrate's court decided on Monday.

They will appear alongside their co-accused, businessman Johannes Hermanus Bouwer Smith, a trustee and representative of the Siegesmund Trust.

According to Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, the five have been charged with corruption, fraud, attempted fraud, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. They were released on R5,000 bail each when they made their first court appearance on May 17 2021.

The case stems from 2014 when the department decided to centralise the supply of supplementary resource material comprising mostly of IT equipment and photocopiers.

Ngcakani said the decision to centralise meant that schools would no longer procure this equipment from the State Information Technology Agency, but that the department would now implement its own processes to procure this equipment for schools, a first for the department.

Gwarube, Ngonzo and Fourie allegedly decided that the Learner Teacher Support Material Unit (LTSM) — which Gwarube headed — would procure the equipment. This is despite the LTSM Unit allegedly not having a budget allocated for such purchases.