Covid-19: Just 146 cases and nine deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

None of the country's nine provinces recorded more than 50 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, the latest NICD statistics showed.

By Staff Reporter - 25 October 2021 - 19:41
There were just 146 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

None of the country's nine provinces recorded more than 50 new cases in the past day, the statistics showed. The worst-hit province was Gauteng, with 44 new infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (38) and the Western Cape (24).

It was also notable that the positivity rate — the number of confirmed cases compared against the number of tests done in the same period — was at just 1%.

According to the NICD data, there have been 2,919,778 total confirmed cases to date and 88,934 fatalities across SA.

The data also showed that there were 24 new hospital admissions across SA. There are  4,194 people being treated in the country's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

