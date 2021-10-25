Covid-19-positive matrics to write exams at special isolation venues
Matriculants who demonstrate Covid-19 symptoms as well as those who test positive for the virus will be allowed to write their final examinations at special isolation venues.
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Monday said to accommodate the negative effects of the pandemic, measures such as the provision of supplementary material, vacation classes, training and placement of volunteer teachers, were implemented. ..
