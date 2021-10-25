More than 200 prisoners to write matric exams this year

The department of correctional services (DCS) has expressed confidence in the 211 prisoners who will be writing their matric exams this year, saying although this cohort has faced challenges, they were ready.

“In spite of the challenges brought by Covid-19, the DCS is satisfied with the level of preparations and the support provided to the pupils. Access to education remains the pillar of rehabilitation and formal education ensures offenders remain focused amid their circumstances as they strive for new beginnings,” the department said.

Acting commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale praised the department’s teachers who had to put in extra support classes, saying this hard work will show in the results.

“Working together with the department of basic education, the DCS can guarantee yet another credible examination process as all examination centres will be invigilated as per the rules governing exam procedures,” Thobakgale said.

Some inmates have started writing their exams with the first paper, computer applications technology (CAT), written a week ago.